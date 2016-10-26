‘Senseless vandalism’ to memorial bench

A wooden memorial bench has been vandalised in Ballaugh.

The bench, near to the Millennium Cross in Ballaugh, was damaged at some point between Saturday, October 22 and Monday, October 24.

Police have called the damage ‘senseless vandalism to a memorial bench used by the community’.

Anybody who has information should contact Ramsey police station on 812234.

