Series of lectures about Manx history

A timetable for public lectures on the island’s history has been published.

In the first, on Wednesday, October 19, at University College Isle of Man the director of Manx National Heritage, Edmund Southworth, will be talk about Castle Rushen.

James Brown, who founded the Isle of Man Times

The history and heritage lectures continues on these dates:

November 16: Dr Robert Fyson, who will speak about the founder of the Isle of Man Times, James Brown. Brown was imprisoned in Castle Rushen by order of the House of Keys in 1864, and is widely believed to have been one of the main instigators of democratic reform in the island.

December 14: Professor Howard Williams from the University of Chester will be speaking about his research into ‘Watchful Warriors on Viking-Age Sculpture’.

January 18: Professor Tim Thornton, from the University of Huddersfield, will consider lordship and sovereignty in the Isle of Man, from 1300 to 1600.

February 15: Professor Sir David M. Wilson will talk about Manx crosses. He will present his recent research on the crosses, providing up-to-date analysis and new interpretations.

March 15: Katie Kewley of the University of Liverpool, will give a progress report on the Manx Stone Axe-Head Project.

April 5: Dr Jennifer Kewley Draskau will present a lecture on ‘The Great Whore of Babylon’: Charlotte de la Trémoille, Countess of Derby. Dr Kewley Draskau will explore Charlotte’s background and will look at her role in the 1651 Manx Rising and the death of Illiam Dhone.

May 17: Hamish Killip will speak about ‘Death in Detention: Internees whose lives ended on the Isle of Man’.

June 14: Dr Sue Nicol will speak about the role of the Isle of Man in Norway’s liberation struggle during the Second World War, when the island was a staging post for Norwegians fleeing their country.

The lectures take place on a Wednesdays at 6pm in the lecture theatre at Elmwood House, off Glencrutchery Road in Douglas (behind the St John Ambulance Centre).