Service to remember the death of war hero

A First World War hero with links to Ramsey will be remembered in a service today.

Today (Thursday) marks the 100th anniversary of the loss of Brigade-Major Harry William (Roy) Crippin, MC, Royal Artillery, who died while serving his country on the Western front.

He was reconnoitring for new gun positions when an enemy shell burst and killed him, the same shell killing his general.

He was 27 years old.Born in March, 1889, at Huyton, near Liverpool, the late Brigade-Major Crippin was the son of Henry Hall Crippin and Catherine Gray Crippin, née Sutherland, who later moved to the island and lived at The Red Cottage, Ramsey.

He was educated at Wellington College after which he passed into the Royal Military Academy, Woolwich.

He was a keen rugby player and was capped both by Wellington and Woolwich.

In July, 1909 he received his commission into the Royal Regiment of Artillery and six months later it was reported that he had joined the Royal Field Artillery.

He formed part of the British Expeditionary Force sent to France in 1914 as a Lieutenant and was appointed Gunner Adjutant in 1915, before being given command of a Field Battery.

Crippin was mentioned in Despatches and was awarded the Military Cross in February 1915 by Sir John French for gallant and distinguished service in the field. On March 10 1916, he was appointed Brigade-Major.

Major Crippin was a qualified French interpreter and had also gained the Distinguished Certificate for Signalling.

He was a member of the Army and Navy Club, the Carlton Club and the Garrick Club and was also a member of the Wellington College Lodge of Freemasons.

He is buried at the Citadel New Military Cemetery, Somme, France.

At 6:30pm today a cross will be placed at Ramsey’s war memorial just off Parliament Street and a minute’s silence observed, to mark the anniversary of his loss.

If there are any family members wishing to attend they should contact the Town Hall on 810100.

Members of the public are also welcome to attend