Services return to normal on the steam railway

From Thursday, a full timetable of services will resume on the Isle of Man Steam Railway.

Transport bosses say ‘operational issues’ which resulted in a revised timetable have now been resolved and from this Thursday timetable R will be in operation and provide daily services.

Those ‘operational issues’ were down to the fact that only one locomotive was working.

With only one engine in use, Fenella, there had been just one service to and from Port Erin, with other trains terminating at Castletown.

The £400,000 diesel loco is still awaiting repair, hs been out of service since June 2015.

Passengers are still being advised to check travel times before planning their journey as these may differ from the previously reduced level of services.

Timetable R can be found on www.rail.im

Director of transport services Ian Longworth said: ‘Isle of Man Railways is pleased that operational issues have been resolved and a full service can be resumed.

‘We would like to thank our passengers for their patience and understanding and apologise for any inconvenience.’