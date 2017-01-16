‘Share the Space’ road safety campaign launched in Garff

Garff commissioners will launch a new road safety campaign on Thursday, January 19 at Dhoon School.

The campaign, called ‘Share the Space’ is urging all road users to look out for each other and share the road responsibly.

It is aimed at all road users, but does aim to prioritise the safety of road users considered more vulnerable such as pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists.

A spokesman for Garff commissioners said: ‘One of the main aspects is to remind drivers of the need to allow enough space when passing cyclists and the comnissioners support Safe Cycling Isle of Man’s call for a minimum passing distance of 1.5 metres when a vehicle driver passes a cyclist.

‘Additionally, the principles of the minimum safe passing distance are also a good guide when vehicle drivers come across walkers on the highway, so the concept will be particularly applicable later in the year as more walkers take to the roads prior to the Parish Walk.’

The commissioners say that there have also been some concerns raised by pedestrians in Laxey village, Baldrine and Glen Mona and the campaign will therefore include a focus on driving responsibly through these areas with pedestrians in mind, observing the speed limits, and giving people time and space to cross the road safely.

The spokesman continued, saying: ‘We are aware that a minority of cyclists, pedestrians and motorcyclists may behave in a way that irritates other road users but ultimately all cyclists, pedestrians and motorcyclists are much more vulnerable and vehicle users need to exercise care when sharing the road with them to avoid catastrophic results.

‘The concern expressed by many people is that the roads are currently too unsafe to take up cycling and the longer term aim of the campaign is to encourage a situation where people feel that our highways are safe places to walk, jog, or cycle – a space they can perhaps use to exercise, commute to work, or train for the Parish Walk.

‘The benefit for the individual and the health budget from the promotion of more active lifestyles is clear, but there could also be other economic advantages from having safer roads such as a more developed cycling tourism industry – the possibilities, as they say, are endless.’

The campaign will be taken to government in the coming weeks, but will also include other aspects such as visits to Dhoon and Laxey schools where cycle lights and road safety information will be distributed to year six (ages 10 and 11) pupils.

For more details of the campaign email garff@manx.net or call 861241.

You can also get advice and information about safe cycling on www.safecylingiom.com