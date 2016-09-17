Share your views on housing in Castletown

Those with an interest in Castletown housing have until the start of October to make their views known.

A government consultation to assess housing needs and the suitability of potential sites runs until October 7.

Work has already started on the Castletown Housing Land Review which focuses on housing need, possible suitable building plots and the best approach to developing them.

Details of the sites under consideration can be found on the website at www.gov.im/chir, along with an explanatory note, response form and the provisional housing needs assessment.

Completed forms can be emailed to PlanningPolicy@gov.im or posted to Planning Policy Team Cabinet Ofice, Sea Terminal Douglas, IM1 2RF

Environment, Food and Agriculture Minister Richard Ronan said he was delighted the housing review had reached the consultation stage and it was important for interested parties participate,