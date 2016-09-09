Shelley evokes the true spirit of Manx Grand Prix

Regular competitor Shelley Pike was the 2016 winner of the John Goodall Spirit of the Manx award.

Shelley, who is 44 and comes from Colerne in Wiltshire, has been a regular Manx Grand Prix competitor since 2008, riding a Honda RVF400.

She won a replica in the 2015 Lightweight race and another this year, which she received, along with the Spirit of the Manx trophy, at the awards ceremony held at the Villa Marina in Douglas.

Jim Hunter, of the Manx Grand Prix Riders’ Association, said: ‘What we like about Shelley is the way she quietly goes about her business and just gets on with it. She’s ridden at the MGP for a good number of years now, making continued steady progress. Clearly she is a dedicated competitor who epitomises in so many ways what the MGP is all about.’

The Spirit of the Manx award is given by the Manx Grand Prix Riders’ Association to the competitor who is not necessarily at the top of the field but who shows good sportsmanship, enthusiasm and support for the event.

Membership of the Association is open to anyone who has qualified and started in a Manx Grand Prix race. The award has been presented since 2005. In 2008 it was presented to the late John Goodall who had competed every year in the Manx Grand Prix classic races since they were started by the Manx Motor Cycle Club in 1983. The award was later named in his memory.

Shelley is one of just three women who were competing in the Manx Grand Prix this year, the others being Ally Foster and Sarah Boyes. Last year’s award went to Ian Pert, a youth worker from Scotland who brings youngsters to the event.