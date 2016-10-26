Sheltered housing bid for north refused by planners

A plan to turn the disused and derelict mart site in Ramsey into sheltered housing has been refused.

The site’s owner, Athol Street Auctioneers Limited, applied (15/00810/A) for approval in principle to demolish the disused auction buildings and commercial property in Bowring Road.

Eighteen sheltered flats along with communal facilities, open space and car parking would then have been created.

But planners ruled the parking provision was insufficient.

The decision notice states: ‘As the proposed sheltered housing would be occupied by persons aged 50/55 years of age and upwards it is considered this younger age range would have a greater level of vehicle ownership among persons within this age group than at the initial age range of 65 years which was previously deemed appropriate and above.

‘And therefore the parking standard for the proposed sheltered housing is considered to be insufficient and would potentially have a detrimental impact on-street parking in the surrounding area.’

In a statement by Cornerstone Architects submitted as part of the proposal, it states the flats would have been designed to the ‘Lifetime Homes standard’ with a communal lounge, launderette, open space, refuse storage and off-street car parking for 13 vehicles.’

It said the parking provision, which included dedicated visitor parking and a parking space for a minibus/ambulance, exceeded the requirement laid down in the Isle of Man Strategic Plan.

The statement continued that a demographic analysis of the north of the island showed there was a strong demand for two-bedroom sheltered accommodation units with convenient access to the town centre facilities.