Shimmins is looking at life through a different lens

In the latest instalment of the Isle of Man Examiner series of interviews with the new MHKs elected in September, PAUL SPELLER talks to former Isle of Man Bank chief Bill Shimmins, now MHK for Middle, about Brexit, how to make the Island healthier and what it’s like to share a constituency with the Chief Minister

------------------------

He received a higher public vote in the constituency he shares with the chief minister and, as the former head of Isle of Man Bank his name is familiar to many of us, but Bill Shimmins is revelling in his latest role as a political new boy.

That is not to say he is sitting back, but he is very conscious there is plenty to learn.

‘I am seeing things through a different lens now than perhaps I looked through in banking, so I am really enjoying it,’ he reveals.

If you have a fixed idea of what a managing director turned politician will wear on their journey to work you may be in for a surprise. The pin-striped suit is more likely to be hanging in a wardrobe awaiting his arrival, given his preference for two wheels and no engine.

We meet for an early morning coffee and chat. He is still clad in cycling gear. His bike is parked outside. He is welcoming and chatty – I suspect a brisk ride in the winter air helps his air of conviviality.

The friendliness is disarming. Whether it comes across just as much in business meetings is another matter.

After 34 years in banking, Mr Shimmins resigned as MD of Isle of Man Bank in July.

The RBS Group – which includes its offshore arm RBS International, the Isle of Man Bank’s parent – has had its fair share of bad publicity in recent years, from the taxpayer bail-out in 2008, through to accusations that RBS forced some small businesses into default positions to boost its own profits.

Although the accusations centred on RBS rather than RBSI, it can’t have helped.

Mr Shimmins says it would be wrong for him to comment directly on such matters. However, he believes the Isle of Man Bank brand, itself, remains a strong one.

As for the banking industry, as a whole, he says: ‘I think banking will continue to be an important part of the Isle of Man, but perhaps less of a major contributor than it has been in the past.

‘You see it everywhere, not just the Isle of Man, it is right across Europe. The number of banks and number of branches is declining.

‘We need to bear in mind the Isle of Man economy is incredibly diverse for an offshore island. Unlike the Channel Islands, we are not as dependent on banking or the financial services.’

What impact, if any, Brexit will have on offshore banking remains to be seen, in part because not even the UK Government seems to have a firm idea of what kind of deal will be negotiated.

Mr Shimmins believes a practical approach is required for whatever Brexit brings.

‘We are not in a position to declare UDI, although that it is very tempting,’ he states. ‘It is just not practical so we have to lobby the UK, we have to work with the UK and all the component parts.

‘What we need to do is carve out a future for the Isle of Man in Europe.’

That means ensuring the Isle of Man’s has a healthy relationship with Europe, as it currently does through Protocol 3.

His outlook towards politics comes across as positive and it also explains, to some extent, why he stood for election in the first place.

‘One of the reasons I put myself forward is I was getting fed up sitting in so many forums and committees in the business community where everyone was just lambasting the government. I have always been the sort of person to roll up my sleeves and help.’

He was, not surprisingly, appointed to the Treasury and acknowledges there will be times when his background with Isle of Man Bank will require him to step out of the room during meetings.

Mr Shimmins’ overall aims, however, go much beyond the financial sphere. He wants to make the Isle of Man a healthier – and safer – place by encouraging more people to get on their bike.

As a keen cyclist who rides into work whenever he has the chance, he wants to make it easier for others to do the same, but recognises it will need a major shift in attitude.

‘If you go to any Isle of Man primary school, you will see lots of big 4x4s doing small journeys.’

The school run can be a touchy subject for parents who need to go straight to work, but he believes that if infrastructure was improved – everything from cycleways and somewhere to lock your bikes, through to better public transport – then he believes it becomes more viable for more people.

I put to him my own example of walking one child to school then having to jump into the car and drive across town to drop another off at a nursery. He smiles as I effectively answer the point myself by remarking that if schools had attached pre-schools, it would not be an issue.

For his idea to work, the approach needs to be across the board.

The point he wants to get across is encouraging more people to leave behind the car when they go to work would be better for the island as a whole. There are well-established health benefits, which also tie in to the economic benefit of a healthier workforce.

‘Some of the research in the UK indicates that if we can get to the levels of 10 per cent or 15 per cent of commuters (cycling to work), the economic benefit to the Isle of Man would be nearly £25 million year.

‘There are not many buttons you can press which would significantly enhance the health and wellbeing of the nation, plus give you that financial upturn.’

On a constituency level, Mr Shimmins, 51, is a Middle man, along with Chief Minister Howard Quayle.

‘We are working together,’ he says. ‘Clearly there are times when I will have to a bit more time than the Chief Minister, so I am happy to help.’

In the election, Mr Shimmins topped the poll. That means he gets a front row seat in the Keys, while the Chief Minister sits behind him. Has he ever been tempted to lean back and remind the leader of the Isle of Man who got more votes?

He smiles and shakes his head.

‘Where you sit is completely irrelevant. The number of votes you got is also irrelevant, once you are there.’

And with that, he hops onto his bicycle and heads off to a meeting. Presumably via a wardrobe change.

------------------------------------

Paul Speller supplied some freelance media services to RBS International, from 2014-2016, including the provision of community PR services for Isle of Man Bank from 2014-2015. He did not provide any corporate PR services.