Shock at death of young woman

A young woman described as very friendly and sociable took her own life during a bout of depression.

Tonya Sharon Oates, who was 30 when she died on May 10 last year, had suffered mental illness from childhood following trauma in her early life.

At an inquest, coroner Jayne Hughes heard Miss Oates had been treated in the UK for several years and had harmed herself as well as making a number of suicide attempts over the years.

After returning to the Isle of Man in 2013 she had lived in supported accommodation at Stanley Terrace in Douglas and had shown every sign of improvement.

Mary Callaghan, manager of Tudor Lodge where she lived, said the facility had an open door policy but that was dependent on a person getting along with the other 15 residents and not being high risk.

She told the inquest, last year Miss Oates had been one of a party of five from the lodge - two staff and three residents - who had gone on holiday for four days to Ireland. She said she had been happy, friendly, taking part in all activities and had clearly enjoyed the break.

The inquest heard there was an established process wherein Miss Oates could seek help from the Geddyn Rheesht mental health unit if she needed it and she had spent time there in 2015 as well as shortly before her death last year.

Anne Duffy, who was Miss Oates’s designated mental health nurse at Geddyn Rheesht, said she was considered at risk of self-harm and had been an emergency admission to Geddyn Rheesht as she was contemplating suicide.

But soon after, Miss Duffy described Miss Oates as ‘the best I’d seen her. She said she had no more suicidal thoughts or inclination to self-harm. She could not explain why she had the blip and felt low.’

However, the court heard Miss Oates had a son whom she had offered for adoption in what the court described as a ‘selfless act’ because she accepted she was too ill to care properly for him. She had received photographs from his adoptive parents but this had recently stopped.

The court heard Miss Oates was found dead after hanging herself in her room at Tudor Lodge on May 10. Staff and ambulance paramedics tried but failed to resuscitate her.

Recording a suicide verdict, Mrs Hughes noted Miss Oates had reduced her drinking, stopped smoking, lost weight and seemed to have a positive outlook. She said apart from a couple of relapses, she had exhibited no thoughts of self harm or suicide. Offering condolences, she said Miss Oates’ official discharge from Geddyn Reesht on the morning of her death could not be criticised and a care plan had been in place.

A note left by Miss Oates made her intentions clear.