Shop windows smashed on Christmas Day

Broken glass windows on Michael Street in Peel

Broken glass windows on Michael Street in Peel

0
Have your say

A man smashed windows of shops in Peel during a Christmas Day wrecking spree.

Windows at the Co-op store and Jan’s Folt Bane hairdressers on Michael Street were put through during the evening of the 25th.

Broken glass windows on Michael Street in Peel

Broken glass windows on Michael Street in Peel

Police said a man was arrested and later released to the care of the mental health team.

Broken glass windows on Michael Street in Peel

Broken glass windows on Michael Street in Peel

Broken glass windows on Michael Street in Peel

Broken glass windows on Michael Street in Peel

Back to the top of the page