Shoplifter given probation order

A shoplifter who stole a candle, vodka and dog food has been sentenced to a term of probation.

Alison Beckley took a boxed candle priced at £26, from Indulgence, on Parliament Street, Ramsey, as well as vodka and dog food from the Ramsey Co-op on Christian Street on October 17.

An earlier hearing was told the 37-year-old selected items in the Co-op to buy, which she paid for at the till but no money exchanged hands for the vodka or dog food which she had been seen taking from the shelf.

She was intercepted by the shop manager and the vodka and dog food were found in her rucksack along with the candle from Indulgence.

Beckley, of Fairfield Avenue in Ramsey, told police: ‘It’s an addiction. There’s no thought in it.’

She was also charged with using provoking behaviour on December 30, last year, and breaching a licensing act ban on December 2 last year.

Her advocate Jane Grey told the court her client was content to be subjected to a further licensing act ban as some of her offences were alcohol-related.

‘She is engaging fully with the support services teams and with recommended care plans,’ she said,

She reminded the court two of the matters dated back almost a year and therefore a second pre-sentence report on the defendant had been ordered. She said £800 costs had been incurred on the provoking behaviour matter because of a late change of plea to guilty, after time and expense had been incurred preparing for a trial. But she said given the background to the case, it would not be appropriate to impose such costs on Beckley.

Passing sentence, Deputy High Bailiff, Jayne Hughes, said: ‘The later offences were committed while you were on bail for provoking behaviour and awaiting sentence and you were also subject to an earlier conditional discharge.

‘Alcohol is a theme running through your offending. Alcohol is never going to work: it’s only going to make things worse.’

But she acknowledged there was also mitigation, not least in the form of her admissions. This was late in the day, for the provoking behaviour charge, because experts’ reports had been awaited, she said.

She said Beckley had been co-operative with support programmes and engaged fully with the various services.

She received a total of 12 months’ probation, a 12 month licensing act ban and £500 costs.