Shoplifting spree in six stores

An Onchan woman has been sentenced to a reparation order after admitting stealing goods worth £445 from six shops.

Leanne Sutton, of Mountfield Road, went on a shoplifting spree in Douglas which included thefts from Claire’s Accessories, JAC Stores, Peacocks, Dealz and Clinton’s Cards, all on the same day.

Deputy High Bailiff Jayne Hughes sentenced 35-year-old Sutton to 24 hours for each of eight thefts, to run concurrently.

She must now perform 24 hours work for the benefit of the community at a local charity.

The court heard how, on November 2, Sutton was reported to security staff at Marks and Spencer by a witness after being spotted leaving the store carrying two drones without paying for them. CCTV footage was viewed which confirmed the theft.

The following day police received a report that Sutton was in Dealz in Strand Street.

When officers arrived, Sutton was leaving the shop with a large number of shopping bags.

When the officers stopped her, she became upset and immediately confessed to the crimes, saying: ‘Yes all the stuff I have with me is stolen today. Yesterday I stole two drones too.’

Sutton’s haul included items from Claire’s Accessories worth £39.50, a mini-incinerator, a tea caddy, and a sugar caddy from JAC Stores worth £44.96, trainers and vests worth £34 from Peacocks, and goods from Marks and Spencer worth £309.

Sutton admitted in a prepared statement to police that she had stolen all the items but said she had been put under pressure by someone, and had feared for her safety if she did not do it.

In total, 49 stolen items were recovered with a total value of £445.95.

Prosecutor Barry Swain said that all the items had been recovered so no compensation would be claimed.

Defending Sutton in court, advocate Kate Alexander said: ‘There are many matters that are deeply personal in the probation report which explain the background to these offences, which we won’t go into in public.

‘All the items were recovered so there has been no direct financial loss.’

Deputy High Bailiff Mrs Hughes said: ‘The loss of your good character will affect you far more than any sentence I impose today.

‘You are going to find it hard to get employment. The matter for you now is to move on from these offences.’