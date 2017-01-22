Shoppers give project bags of help

The Royal British Legion, in conjunction with Onchan Commissioners and The Woodland Trust Isle of Man, has received £12000 from a Tesco funding scheme.

At the recently-held Royal British Legion Conference, Alan Croly and John Francis of Tesco Isle of Man presented the cheque. The money for this project has been raised from the 5p per plastic bag charged in UK.

The proceeds are awarded to outdoor community projects.

Hundreds of people who shop at the Tesco supermarket in Douglas voted to support the idea to build the ‘Memorial 100’ plantation on land granted by Onchan Commissioners.

The plantation is to commemorate the Manx soldiers killed in the First World War.

Work will now start to bring ‘Memorial 100’ to life. Planting by our young people will begin in the spring.

The chairman of Onchan Commissioners, Robin Turton, said: ‘We are both delighted and proud to be a part of this project which continues Onchan’s commitment to remember the fallen.’

Professor Simon Maddrell, the chairman of the Woodland Trust Isle of Man, said: ‘This is a wonderful project for the people of the island which looks to the future and is a fitting memory to those who gave their lives.’

The land on which the trees will be planted is between Cronk-ny-Mona and Birch Hill Park in Onchan.