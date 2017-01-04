Shoppers’ views of the capital

With sales starting and Christmas over for another year we went to Strand Street to talk to people about the festive period.

We asked them about their Christmas spending, the sales, parking and what Douglas has to offer.

Karen Knight, aged 65, from Onchan, who has two children and seven grandchildren. ‘I did my Christmas shopping in Douglas. I spent about £1,000. I start my Christmas shopping in January. What’s on offer in Douglas is good enough for me.’

Arlene Clark, aged 51, who lives in Douglas but is originally from Scotland and has two children.

‘I bought a couple of things locally but unfortunately, for the kids, they want sportswear so there isn’t the choice here, so everything has to come online.

‘I suppose the shops are quite poor here but even if I go back to Scotland, I sometimes think that about there too.’

Charlotte Mackie, aged 34, from Saddlestone, who was with her daughter Addi, aged four.

‘It was a mixture really for my Christmas shopping, some in Douglas and some online. We don’t spend that much, we probably spend about £200.

‘We did have a little shopping trip across. I do go to other places around the island like Tynwald Mills but that’s quite an expensive shopping trip.

Scott Morgan, aged 39, from Onchan said: ‘I did my Christmas shopping on the island. I looked online first then ended up coming into town and getting it at places like Boots.

‘I was surprised at how quiet it was.

‘I think they’ve done the right thing having the parking, it does encourage people to come in but then I haven’t had a problem parking which probably isn’t a good sign because it means it’s not that busy.

Richard Morris, aged 65, and Sarah Morris, aged 56, from Douglas.

Sarah: ‘We did most of our shopping online, and in Marks and Spencer. We used the free parking on the promenade that was good.

‘I think they should always do that.

Richard: ‘Over Christmas I’d say we spend probably about £300.

‘There are too many cafes in the high street in Douglas. With the shops here there are instances where you say you want something, and they haven’t got it, and they’ll say “we can’t get it”.

‘Yet you can go online and get it the following day. It’s ridiculous.

Leander Sime, aged 43, Izzy Sime, aged 14, and Freddie Sime, aged nine, from Port Erin

‘I’d say I spend about £800. I do sometimes go to Tynwald Mills, I’m going there tomorrow.We’ve spent around the same as last year.

‘We have come into town for the sales and for the kids to spend their Christmas money. It was definitely a good idea to make the parking free on the promenade.’