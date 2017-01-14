Shorter track may spell end of the line for trams

Supporters of the Douglas horse tram service have castigated government proposals to end the track by the Gaiety Theatre instead of continuing it south to the Sea Terminal as at present.

The Manx Electric Railway Society has described the latest proposal as a ‘destruction of the horse tramway’.

Before Christmas the proposal was narrowly defeated in Tynwald but the debate is to be revisited early this year when it is expected to be passed.

The society has pointed out the majority of new MHKs before the election said they favoured retention of the system in full along the sea front but a number seemed to have reneged on this.

A spokesman for the society said: ‘Not a trace of what we have now – tracks, depot, stables – will be left.’

He added it was a wholesale destruction of Douglas promenades as we know them, a unique and attractive doorstep to our island as recognised by their designation as a conservation area. He also said Keys members were being asked to vote without having seen the full picture.

A statement from the society said passenger numbers would fall if the tracks were removed by the Sea Terminal, where visitors arrive – including those from cruise liners.

They would then be faced with a long slog along the sea front to the tram stop. Claims that the cost of the extra rails down to the Sea Terminal was prohibitive were not valid, it said, because there was already enough track available to do the job.

In essence, the proposals were: ‘Confining the horse trams to an over-engineered light railway between a new terminus at the Gaiety and Derby Castle.

‘No part of the original tramway infrastructure will be left and this is being done in the pursuit of a “pie in the sky” light rail scheme that the Island will never be able to afford.’

The society also accused the government of having a hidden agenda, saying the proposed temporary buildings at Derby Castle will end up being permanent, an eye-sore and occupying a key development site at Summerland. Members of Tynwald had no written briefing from the DoI on the planning application for the buildings which, the society points out, involve significant engineering work including a traverser, which is used to move trams in and out of the depot, and inspection pits, to repace the existing depot and stables.

The statement continued: ‘Permitting such development would render the present car sheds redundant (no doubt a proposal for demolition and re-development will follow). The same for the charming, functional and ancient stables. MHKs do not understand the distinction between “stables” (in good condition) and Tramway Terrace (less so). The former should be capable of instant re-use.’

The society said it appreciated Infrastructure Minister Ray Harmer’s honest objective was to get something done, but Tynwald had been encouraged, wrongly, to believe it was a simple matter to rip up the tracks between the Sea Terminal and Broadway and get on with repairs.

In fact, because the region is a conservation area, it says there will be problems getting planning permission to remove the tracks

The stement continued: ‘There is therefore no instant route to get things done other than to maintain the status quo; any attempt to do otherwise will be fraught with a planning battle and subsequent litigation. Putting a bit of tarmac round the present tracks is the obvious, common sense, positive and cheap option. In any event, it is imperative to consider the implications of the whole scheme before throwing the baby out with the bathwater.’