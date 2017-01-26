Should Ramsey’s dog by-laws be changed?

People in Ramsey are being asked for their views on how dogs and their owners behave in public areas.

The town’s residents are being given a chance to make their views known, as the current set of Ramsey dog by-laws expires at the end of March.

At present dogs are prohibited from certain open spaces and beaches and are not allowed to be ‘at large’ in other places in the town.

Dog faeces must be removed from any public highway, including back lanes, footways, pavements and grass verges as well as open spaces and beaches. The consultation is asking the public whether specific areas where dogs are prohibited should be amended.

These areas are: Mooragh Park, Coronation Park, the rugby pitch and BMX track on Mooragh estate, all school grounds and the area of beach between the south breakwater and the lifeboat slipway.

Deputy town clerk Steven Bevan said some people were of the view that dogs on leads should be allowed to be taken on the main drive through Mooragh Park and on the perimeter path round the lake and opinions on this would be welcomed, as would views on whether or not other places should be opened up/prohibited.

Contributions to the consultation can be submitted to the town hall via email, letter or via an online survey at https:/www.surveymonkey.com/r/TJN9KDB

All views should be in within the next month.