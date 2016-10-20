Silverline appeals for more people to help the elderly

The Silver Line, a helpline for older people, is hoping to recruit more volunteers in the island and to raise more awareness of the services they have available here.

The Isle of Man played a major part in the setting up and subsequent success of The Silver Line as a pilot was carried out in the North West of England and the Isle of Man, from November 2012 to May 2013, to establish whether the service was needed.

The organisation can simply be used for older people to get advice, but also sets up regular chats between an older person and a volunteer as part of a friendship scheme.

The friendship scheme aims to match up a volunteer and an older person who have similar interests and therefore may enjoy a chat.

Since launching in November 2013, the helpline has received around 300 calls from the Isle of Man, not including calls between volunteer Silver Line friends and older people.

The charity has seven volunteers in the island currently going through the process of becoming a Silver Line friend.

There are 11 older people from the island who are matched with volunteer Silver Line friends in the UK.

Current volunteers (Silver Line friends) range in age from 23 to 92 so anyone can be a Silver Line friend.

You can also communicate via letters or participate in group calls set up on a range of subjects.

Ken Mochrie, head of Silver Line communications, said: ‘It’s a small regular commitment that makes a big difference to a lonely older person. All you need is access to a phone and a computer. Call and letter costs are covered by Silver Line from donations received.’

The Silver Line was founded by Dame Esther Rantzen, who is still its president, and is the only free, national, confidential helpline open every day and night, offering information, friendship and advice to older people.

Dame Rantzen came up with the idea after writing an article about the loneliness she had experienced after being bereaved, and living alone.

She was overwhelmed by the huge response to the article from older people who shared her experience and subsequently decided to create a helpline to support vulnerable older people.

In August it received its one millionth call and two-thirds of the calls to the helpline were made overnight or at weekends when no other helpline is available for older people who may be lonely, isolated or confused.

Find out more by visiting the volunteering section of www.silverline.org.uk or email volunteering@thesilverline.org.uk

The Silver Line is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Call 0800-470-8090.