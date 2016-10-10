Sir Richard meets fellow governors

The Isle of Man’s Lieutenant Governor, Sir Richard Gozney, has visited Guernsey to meet his Channel Island counterparts.

Sir Richard met with Sir Ian Corder, Lieutenant Governor Guernsey, and Sir John McColl, Lieutenant Governor of Jersey, to discuss issues of mutual interest in terms of their roles as the Queen’s representatives in the Crown Dependencies.

Sir Richard, who was sworn in in May, said: ‘It was valuable to compare notes with the Lieutenant Governor of Guernsey, who is also fairly new to his job, and with Sir John McColl, the seasoned Lieutenant Governor of Jersey.

‘In addition, the three of us met senior members of the government and the judiciary of Guernsey, meetings which were useful, and had useful talks with officials of the Ministry of Justice who were visiting for the occasion.’