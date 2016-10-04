Site of former school could be redeveloped

Plans have been submitted to redevelop part of the former Albert Road School site in Ramsey.

Wardsley Limited, based at Ballacutchel Farm, in Braddan, has applied (16/01103/B) to government planners for a ‘mixed use development’ on the western part of the site.

The eastern part of the site has been developed by the Department of Infrastructure into a 69-space public car park.

In a planning statement submitted as part of the application it states that the proposal is for a three-storey mixed use development consisting of retail space on the ground floor, office space on the first floor and four flats on the second floor.

Three town houses, over four floors, would be built on the southern side of the site.

The proposed coffee shop, on the Albert Road/Albert Square corner, measures about 220 square metres.

Retail space of about 210 square metres would be designed so it could be used as one unit or divided into two.

A pedestrian way would run between the coffee shop and other retail unit, leading into a landscaped courtyard from where access would be gained to the office areas.

The office space, measuring about 440 square metres, would be able to be divided into four offices.

The flats would each have two bedrooms while the town houses would have four bedrooms.

From the courtyard there would be access to the 10 parking spaces available on site.

It includes one disabled wheelchair standard space, and five spaces for the flats.

Each of the townhouses would have a garage and a garden.

In the planning application it says that if parking was required ‘considering the town centre nature of the development site and the availability of close by public car parking’, would be ‘by taking up the possibility of reserved parking spaces within the recently constructed adjacent public car park’.

Wardsley Limited is listed as a potential purchaser of the government-owned site.

Albert Road School closed its doors to pupils for the final time in July 2008.

Children then moved to the purpose-built Scoill Ree Gorree in Lezayre Road that September.

Albert Road was opened by the then Ramsey Board School on March 2, 1905 by Bishop Straton.

The buildings were demolished in 2011, the same year that the government advertised the site, asking for expressions of interest from developers or occupiers for commercial or mixed use development.

One group that came forward was Ramsey’s Church on the Rock, part of the wider pentecostal Christian charity Elim, who had wanted to create a multi-purpose community facility, the Gateway Centre, there.