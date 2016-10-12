Six months in prison after pool cue attack

A Douglas man who hit his victim in the head with a pool cue has been jailed for six months.

Carl James Druggan, of Kensington Road, was also banned from entering onlicensed premises for nine months.

Druggan pleaded guilty in a magistrates’ court to assault causing actual bodily harm (ABH).

Prosecutor James Robinson told the court how, on May 21, Druggan, who is 27, had been out watching the FA Cup Final in Douglas.

At 11.20pm he was in Samuel Webb’s pub in Castle Street playing pool with two women and another man.

A row had started when the victim took exception to Druggan not moving when one of the women was bent over playing a shot.

He approached Druggan and there was some pushing and shoving between the men.

The victim walked away and sat down as Druggan was handed the cue for the next shot.

However Druggan then walked over to the man only to be pushed away.

He then hit his victim twice with the thick end of the cue which was said to have caused two lacerations above and below the man’s eye, as well as extensive bruising.

While striking the second blow, Druggan was said to have followed through with the cue and hit the pub television, cracking the screen.

Druggan was identified using CCTV footage and police arrested him on July 3 for ABH and criminal damage.

When cautioned he simply said: ‘Yes, OK let’s go.’ In a police interview Druggan gave ‘no comment’ responses.

After paying for the damage to the TV he agreed to accept a caution in relation to a property damage charge and that was subsequently withdrawn.

Defending Druggan in court his advocate Peter Russell said that his client had previous convictions in 2009 for being drunk and disorderly and wounding.

Mr Russell said: ‘My client has to accept alcohol is a feature of his offending behaviour, perhaps very much at the root of today’s matter.

‘It is an unsavoury incident but it is seven years since he was last in court. He believed he had turned a corner in his life.

‘He is of constant support to his grandfather, they have a long-term arrangement.’

The chairman of the magistrates, Brian Walton, said: ‘This was an offence of drunken violence late on a Saturday night on town centre licensed premises where a weapon was used, not once, but twice.

‘The force was such that it followed through and broke on impact on the TV. It is our view that drunken violence can only result in a custodial sentence.

‘We have noted the effect on your grandfather but are of the opinion only immediate custody is justified.’