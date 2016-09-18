Sixth conviction for assaulting a woman leads to suspended sentence

A Douglas man has received a suspended sentence in court after his sixth conviction for assaulting different women.

Ian Derek Brown, of Mona Street, was sentenced to three months’ custody, suspended for two years after pleading guilty to common assault on a female.

Brown, 35, has spent five weeks on remand and was also made the subject of a suspended sentence supervision order (SSSO).

The court heard how, on August 6, Brown had become agitated after a baby belonging to his girlfriend’s cousin had been crying.

His girlfriend took the baby into the bedroom to calm it down but was followed by Brown who was becoming increasingly abusive.

The woman then retreated to the bathroom, to get away from Brown, who followed her again, kicking open the door.

The court heard Brown then unleashed a torrent of abuse and when she tried to leave, grabbed her by the throat, while she was holding the child, and pushed her into a wall.

She again broke free and tried to escape but Brown grabbed her by the hair, pushing her against a cabinet.

Matters reached a climax when the woman asked Brown to let her leave but he responsed by hitting her in the face.

The blow, to the victim’s left cheek, caused bruising to her face and lip, the court was told.

A struggle ensued with Brown grabbing the victim’s arms, pushing and shoving, leaving her with more bruises to her arms and chest.

She was also kicked in the leg, causing further bruises.

She left the house and called the police from a neighbour’s house.

When he was interviewed by police, Brown denied the assault but admitted the pair had had an argument. He also denied punching his girlfriend or grabbing her by the throat but conceded he might have pushed her’.

A basis of plea was handed in by Brown’s advocate in which he said: ‘We ended up in an argument where there was lots of pushing and shoving. I grabbed her by the arms causing the majority of the bruising in the photographs.

‘I accept kicking the bathroom door and this act was done recklessly.

‘I did grab her by the throat and push her into the wall and pulled her hair as she was attempting to leave. I did not punch her in the cheek deliberately, but caught her on the cheek recklessly during the general altercation.’

In court Brown’s advocate Paul Rodgers conceded that his client had an unenviable record regarding assaults with at least six assaults on women and a similar number on men on his record.

Mr Rodgers said that Brown had been diagnosed with a personality condition and was receiving treatment for anger management.

The advocate said: ‘Of course all assaults on women are extremely serious. He wants to address this. He has had problems with his neck and had an addiction to pain medication which he has rid himself of while in prison. The woman concerned has been visiting him in prison and he hopes to reignite the relationship.’

Deputy High Bailiff Jayne Hughes said while passing sentence: ‘You have a very poor record for offences of violence. But you have served the equivalent of 11 weeks while on remand.’

Brown was also banned from onlicensed premises for six months.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Sixth conviction for assaulting a woman leads to suspended sentence Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...