Sixty-three candidates compete for the 24 seats in the House of Keys

A total of 63 candidates will by vying for a seat in the House of Keys in next month’s general election.

Nominations closed at 1pm on Wednesday.

Who will take the seats in the new House of Keys in September? Credit: Paul Dougherty

The candidates include 13 women - nearly the double the number who stood in the 2011 general election.

But there are four constituencies with an all-male list.

Polling takes place on Thursday September 22.

This year for the first time, following boundary changes, the old system of 15 one, two and three-seat constituencies has been replaced by 12 constituencies each returning two MHKs.

Voters in Douglas East will have eight candidates to choose from but in the new combined constituency of Glenfaba and Peel there are just three.

There are seven candidates standing in Arbory, Castletown and Malew, six each in Ayre and Michael and Douglas Central, five in Douglas North, Garff, Onchan, Ramsey and Rushen and four apiece in Douglas South and Middle.

The Manx Labour Party has fielded three candidates and Liberal Vannin four. Four candidates describe themselves and Independent and there is one Independent Green candidate.

Almost half the candidates have no previous experience contesting Keys elections or by-elections.

The first candidates put themselves forward in June. The last to declare their intention to stand did so the night before nominations closed.

Chief Minister Allan Bell is not seeking re-election and fellow Ministers Eddie Teare, John Shimmin and Richard Ronan are also bowing out of politics.

Together with the departure of long-standing MHK Peter Karran, it means that more than 100 years of political experience will be lost from the House of Keys from September.

The Representation of the People Act 1995 allows for anyone who is entitled to vote in the general election and who wants vote in advance to apply to do so to the returning officer of their constituency.

They must do so no later than September 16, or September 12 if the ballot paper is to be marked elsewhere in the British Isles.

Someone entitled to vote at the election but who cannot do so in person at a polling station or by casting an advance vote, can appoint a proxy to vote on their behalf.

Anyone who wishes a proxy to be appointed to vote for them must apply to the Electoral Registration Officer, Cabinet Office, Third Floor, Government Office, Bucks Road, Douglas, IM1 3PN no later than Friday September 16.