Skelly won’t stand for chief minister

Economic Development Minister Laurence Skelly has pulled out of the race to become the next Chief Minister.

Rushen MHK Mr Skelly announced today that having considered the matter over the weekend, he has decided against standing.

That leaves three candidates who have confirmed that they will be putting their names forward - Howard Quayle, Alfred Cannan and LibVan leader Kate Beecroft.

Nominations have to be submitted by 5pm today.