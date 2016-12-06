Skipper is fined for illegal scallop fishing

A skipper who violated the island’s fishing regulations was just 0.4 miles inside a prohibited zone when he was intercepted by the government’s fisheries protection boat.

Ian James McClelland, of Kirkmahoe, Dumfries, admitted flouting licensing restrictions aboard the Scottish boat Saturnus KY43 as he fished for King scallops in Manx waters on November 29.

For the prosecution, Barry Swain said fisheries protection officers noted the boat, and its course was plotted using radar.

‘It was fishing for scallops in a closed area off the point of Ayre,’ Mr Swain said.

‘This is a big commercial vessel operating with derricks. Radio contact was made and it was confirmed they were fishing at the time.

‘The position was plotted on the Admiralty chart and they were 0.4 miles within the closed fishing area off the Point of Ayre. A number of tows had been completed using a drag system. This is a very sensitive area where action has been taken to conserve the Queen scallop breeding grounds.’

Mr Swain told the court the vessel was detained in Douglas and the catch was seized.

McClelland, who has no previous convictions, but has received a written warning once in the UK, told officers he had made a mistake and had misinterpreted the ‘rather complex’ licensing conditions.

The total catch was 202 bags but only four of those had been taken from the restricted area, the court was told.

At £117 per bag, the value of the unauthorised catch was £468, which Mr Swain said should be forfeited. Gross value of the total catch was around £20,000.

Defending McClelland, Peter Taylor said his client had simply made a mistake and misread the licensing regulations, but had readily admitted his error.

McClelland was fined £5,000 and the £468 value of the unauthorised catch was forfeited to the court. He must also pay costs of £50.

‘Environment Food and Agriculture Minister Geoffrey Boot said: ‘Queen scallops are in decline and DEFA has a special recovery programme to rebuild stocks. Young queen scallops are sensitive during the winter, when they settle on the seabed. Dredging activity can destroy this vulnerable habitat.’