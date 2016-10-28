Snooker player’s battle with debilitating disease

The island’s only professional snooker player has spoken out about his battle against a debilitating disease.

For the past year Darryl Hill, from Colby, who is ranked number 78 in the world, has been suffering from ulcerative colitis, which is an inflammatory bowel condition similar to Crohn’s Disease.

Sufferers experience symptoms including recurring diarrhoea which may contain blood, stomach pains, extreme fatigue and high temperatures.

Darryl, 20, explains: ‘Symptoms started about a year ago. I didn’t really know what was going on. I was just at the point where you have to go to the toilet a lot. It can suddenly come on you with no warning at all and no matter what you’re doing you just have to go.

‘But it’s a very easy condition to hide because on the outside you look fine at first.

‘I was going through patches where I was fine for four or five weeks then it would happen again but I wasn’t getting any of the other symptoms with it.

‘When I really knew there were problems was when my stomach started bleeding so I was going to the toilet and blood was coming out.

‘But with all the travelling I was doing, I’d almost turn a blind eye to it. I went to my GP and they monitored it but in a week or so it would clear up, so I didn’t go back but then it would flare up again about five weeks later.’

Darryl said that he had one particularly bad attack while on a plane travelling to China to play in the China Open.

‘It was a night flight and I was absolutely doubled-up with stomach pain. I was walking up and down the plane all night,’ he said.

‘But once I got there I did quite well and then ended the season winning the Rookie of the Year and Isle of Man under-21 Sportsmanof the Year, so I was looking forward to the next season.

‘But in June I went to play in Preston and the day before I felt terrible, generally feeling sick and I had no energy to practice. It was the worst I’d been at a tournament and I had to run out between frames. You can’t concentrate when that’s happening. You’re going into venues making sure you know where the toilet is and playing long matches I was burning up, my shirt was sticking to me.’

Darryl went back to his GP at Ballasalla Medical Centre and was subsequently admitted to Noble’s Hospital where tests over two days revealed that he had ulcerative colitis.

The test originally for colitis is to have scans, blood tests and a colonoscopy where the doctor looks at your bowel with a camera and it is diagnosed from that.

He was full of praise for both his GP in Ballasalla and his consultant at the hospital.

‘All the medical staff have been excellent. They couldn’t believe I’d hidden it for a year. I look back and wish I hadn’t,’ he said.

‘It was a bit daunting going from touring the world to having all these things done to you.’

‘It’s quite amazing how a condition affects everything. It’s on your mind. Stress is one of the factors of it.

‘If you stress yourself out that can bring a flare up on. If you’re travelling that can do it, too.’

On another occasion Darryl collapsed at Mann Cat Sanctuary in Santon, where he works when he isn’t playing snooker, and had to be taken to hospital.

He was found to have an infection in his bowel which meant he had to be rushed to hospital and was treated in there for 48 hours.

Darryl used to weigh just under 11 stone but since his condition became really bad he has lost around a stone.

He continued: ‘The thing I’m really struggling with is the fatigue. It just tires you out when you’re having a flare up. Your whole stomach is wound inside you.

‘When you’re losing blood you could have problems if something passes through it, it can infect the wound. Like if you have a wound on your hand and it gets infected. If you get your stomach infected you’re open to septicemia and all sorts of things like that. So then you don’t want to eat because you’re frightened of what’s going to happen.’

Darryl has not won a match this season and is now in danger of losing his place on the professional tour when the season finishes in April.

The World Snooker governing body rules stipulate that a player can only have one break in a best of seven frames match, and two in a best of nine frames, but Darryl has been given an exemption to the rule since his diagnosis.

There is no cure for the disease and although the condition is treatable, each patient reacts differently to treatment, so it can take up to four years to find the ideal plan for each person.

He has been prescribed the anti-inflammatory drug Asacol and says that he has responded quite well to this first round of treatment, not having had a relapse for nine weeks now.

He said: ‘The main thing at the moment is putting my health back on track and for the fatigue I am now having regular B12 injections to try and help with this. Now I’ve started telling people I’d like to say there is a very good Facebook page for Crohn’s disease and ulceritis colitis.

‘You find a lot of good posts, everybody is going through the same thing so they talk about their diet, medication and how they overcome the fatigue.

‘I was wrong to hide it for a year. If I’d had a very severe bleed I’d now be fitted with a bag or it could even have potentially killed me.

‘When you’re first told you have it, you feel a bit on your own so it’s good to find these sites.

‘I’m glad I’ve got it out there now and I hope this can help to raise awareness of the condition.’

