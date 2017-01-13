Snow and ice cause havoc on roads

Heavy snow and sheet ice have been causing major disruption on the island’s roads tonight.

Richmond Hill had to be closed due to sheet ice on the northbound carriageway.

Motorists were urged to avoid the area which became gridlocked with traffic including on the Mount Murray Back Road.

Heavy snow also forced the closure of the Mountain Road.

The Dalby coast road was also closed due to ice but later reopened.

A roads policing unit spokesman urged drivers to be careful.

He said the snow had fallen so quickly and frozen that Richmond Hill had to be closed to be treated.

The Met Office at Ronaldsway said an amber weather warning for snow and ice remained in place.