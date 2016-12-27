Russian Ice Stars will present Snow White on Ice at the Gaiety Theatre in April.

Tickets have gone on sale for the show, which take places from April 5 to 9, with a mixture of matinee and evening performances.

Cast members were in the island on Monday to launch Snow White on Ice at the ice rink at Tynwald Mills on Monday.

The original story of an enchanted mirror, a beautiful girl, the ultimate Prince Charming and a shiny red apple will come to life on ice, with ballet, gymnastics and aerial aerobatics to create a breathtaking and mesmerising experience.

It’s described as a spell-binding production that promises to be both lavish and spectacular, dazzling with its sheer beauty and elegance that will thrill the whole family.

Tickets cost £25 for adults; £17.50 for under 16s. Family tickets are also available.

See www.villagaiety.com