Soapbox races in Douglas on Saturday

A soapbox race will take to the streets of the capital on Saturday.

The Microgaming Douglas Soapbox Race is in its third year, the action starts at 5.30pm, starting at Upper Church Street, ending Barrack Street (near the Outback).

Thousands of people have watched in the previous years.

Karts of all different shapes and sizes (and designs) will take to the course to battle it out to finish fastest.

Money raised from entry fees will all be donated to Hyperbaric Isle of Man.

Last year the event raised £4,000 for the local charity.