Social club raises money for Victim Support

Lara Barnes is pictured presenting a cheque for £750 to the chairman of Victim Support, David Craine, at the Maughold Social Club’s Hop Tu Naa celebration.

Lara organised a car boot sale on behalf of the Maughold Social Club in August.

Send your cheque presention photos to newsdesk@newsiom.co.im

Include a caption with names of the people featured and please include a daytime phone number so we can get back to you quickly if we have any queries.