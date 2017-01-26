Some local authority rates rise, some fall

More local authorities have set their rates.

The rate in Port St Mary will rise by 9p, or 3 per cent, and increase to 315p in the pound.

Port Erin rates remain at 288p in the pound.

Douglas rates are set to rise in the new financial year by 1.49 per cent.

This year’s level has been set by the council at 408p in the pound, 6p up on last year’s rate of 402p.

In Onchan they will rise by 2p to 312p in the pound.

Braddan’s rate has been set at 200p in the pound. That’s a reduction of 2.44 per cent on last year and is the fifth rate reduction in as many years.

In Patrick, the parish that include Foxdale, Dalby, Glen Maye and Patrick village, and rate rises by 14 per cent to 160p.

Arbory rises by 2p to 117p and Rushen rises 10p from 85 to 95p.

Rushen also charges £65 per house (up £2) for rubbish collection. Marown: down 2p to 14p. Michael was unchanged at 136p; Lezayre also unchanged at 84 p.

Many authorities are yet to determine their rates.

