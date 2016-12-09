Sorry Minister, but government really is consulting on consulting

The whole process of public consultation and engagement by government is being reviewed.

And as part of the review the Cabinet Office is going to – you’ve guessed it – consult the public!

Policy and Reform Minister Chris Thomas told the House of Keys that the review will look at all types and levels of public engagement and how government can develop a more flexible and inclusive approach.

This will include learning from previous Isle of Man Government consultations, researching best practice from elsewhere, and exploring options for improving current ways of consulting.

Mr Thomas said a working group from across government will consider ‘how we can improve the way we develop policy from an early stage, as well as better engaging with hard-to-reach groups and addressing consultation fatigue’.

He said the Cabinet Office was inviting feedback from members of the public on their previous experiences of responding to consultations, which can be submitted via the consultations page of the government website or emailed to change@gov.im

Mr Thomas said the Cabinet Office hoped to have guidance ready by the spring of next year.

And he added: ‘I really do hope that the Isle of Man Newspapers’ headline is not going to be that ‘Government is Consulting on Consulting’, like it was on having a ‘Committee on Committees’!’

Speaker Juan Watterson noted: ‘Some things you can control – some things you can’t!’