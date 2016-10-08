South Pacific comes to the Gaeity Theatre

Palm trees, sand and sunshine will hit the Gaiety Theatre stage this month as the Manx Gilbert and Sullivan Society performs South Pacific.

The Roger and Hammerstein musical is set on a US military base during the Second World War and tells the story of young nurse Nellie Forbush, played by Jenny Quirk, and her love interest Emile de Becque, played by Simon Fletcher.

The production, which runs from October 18 to 22, includes famous musical numbers including There is Nothin’ Like a Dame and I’m Gonna Wash that Man Right Out of My Hair.

Mike Lean, from the Manx Gilbert & Sullivan Society, said: ‘We are hugely grateful to the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company for assisting with the costs of bringing over the large amount of staging and scenery which is required to put on a production of this size.’

Tickets are available from www.villagaiety.com and prices start from £20.