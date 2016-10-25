Sparks fly as Snaefell trams are stopped in their tracks

Snaefell trams were stopped on Saturday after sparks were seen flying from an electric cable above.

It is thought that, at 11.15am, the overhead electric wires below The Bungalow had snapped, forcing trams in both directions to apply their emergency brakes.

Eventually trams to Laxey were allowed to descend, and passengers on the ascending tram were able to walk to the summit.

The government’s public transport department has been contacted for comment.

One of the passengers, Vincent Campbell, from Douglas, emailed this photo to the Isle of Man Newspapers newsroom.