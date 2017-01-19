Special Constable Andy’s hat-trick of nominations

Special Constable Andy Culshaw has scored a hat-trick of nominations for Isle of Man Newspapers’ annual Community Police Officer of the Year award.

Andy has been voluntarily serving the community in the police force since 2006.

On duty every Friday from 6pm to 3.30am, he visits the youth clubs in the north, and if operational demands allow, calls into the pubs to speak with licensees and customers.

He was the winner of the 2015 award, presented at the Chief Constable’s annual ceremony, having been nominated by youth officer Grainne Burns. The following year he was nominated by Claire Gale, who said daughter Kaitlin was inspired by the ASK Ramsey event at Ramsey town hall he organised. It was attended by more than 100 people, who sought advice and information from organisations including the police, Youth Justice Team, Alcohol Advisory Service and the Drug and Alcohol Team.

Andy is the first officer to be nominated this year.

Phil Colvin, a driver with nightclub on wheels Party Buzz, sees Andy ‘Smiler’ Culshaw regularly when he is working: ‘He always stops for a quick chat, see who’s on board, when they’re leaving, what they’re like.’

He described Andy as a ‘genuinely nice guy’ who is ‘always up for a chat’.

Andy said he was ‘overwhelmed’ to be nominated again:‘I still really enjoy my little bit of input to our local community, and I appreciate everyone in it.

‘The fact that I can walk around our town and spend a lot of my time in conversation with everyone is what I feel is a vital part of policing.’

Andy volunteers as a special constable in addition to his full-time job at the education support centre in Douglas, which helps get pupils back into mainstream schools. He also works two sessions a week at the blood donor clinic in Douglas.

Andy joined the constabulary in 2006 as one of the first community volunteer groups and was based in the Northern Neighbourhood Policing Team in Ramsey. Following training he became a special constable in 2011.

