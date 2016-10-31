Spectacular fireworks display planned for Douglas

A spectacular pyrotechnic display coupled with a successful fundraiser for the disabled – these are the two main objectives for this year’s firework display in Douglas.

Favourable tides mean this year’s event can be fired from the beach on November 5.

Any funds raised by the display will support Sophie’s Lodge, a disability-friendly lodge at the Glen Wyllin camp site in memory of 13-year-old Sophie Birtles who loved the spot, but died earlier this year from juvenile Sandhoff disease.

Councillor Stephen Pitts, chairman of the council’s regeneration and community committee, said: ‘This is a hugely popular event, thanks to generous sponsorship from Celton Manx and the hard work of council staff.’

Events kick off at 7.30pm when Douglas mayor Councillor John Skinner will judge the best guy competition with prizes of £100, £50 and £25 to be won.

At 7.45pm the fireworks display, set to music, will start and the bonfire will be lit shortly afterwards. There will be food stalls near the War Memorial.

Parking will be suspended from 3pm until 9.30pm on Harris Promenade, east side, but there will be free parking in Chester Street car park,