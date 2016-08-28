Spectator warning after incident at Bray Hill

Police have warned against people walking onto closed roads after an incident on Saturday afternoon on Bray Hill.

The incident occurred during what was a full day of racing, qualifying and parades at the Festival of Motorcycling.

Sergeant Will Moffatt of the Roads Policing Unit said that there had been an incident during the race session involving people crossing the closed roads while racing was taking place.

He said on the radio: ‘An investigation into this is taking place. People found committing this offence can expect to be prosecuted.

‘It is totally unacceptable to put anyone at risk in this way.’

