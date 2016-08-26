Speed kings rev up for 230mph Drag Fest

Speed demons are revving up for the annual Drag Fest which will take place at Jurby Airfield next weekend.

This will be the sixth year the event has taken place and speeds are expected to reach over 230mph.

There is no charge for spectators and gates open at 9am on Saturday, September 3, and the following day with the racing running from 10.30am until 4.30pm. Six top UK drag racing teams are making the trip over to put on a show and race against the Isle of Man’s quickest drag racers.

Local teams will include Malcolm Forbes from Sulby with his Chevy-powered-dragster and Ian Merryweather from Ballaugh, with his super-charged Chrysler Hemi powered 1938 Fiat Topolino, which was awarded best vehicle at the recent Santa Pod event ‘Dragstalgia’, an event for the finest nostalgia dragsters in Europe.

Ian Merryweather, who is also one of the organisers from the Manx Drag Racing Association, said: ‘The race is run in much the same way as the famous Ramsey Sprint, however it is open to all vehicles which pass a basic scrutineering test. Riders and drivers must wear a crash helmet plus correct clothing for purpose and hold a full licence or provisional licence after the rider/driver has completed observed runs and been deemed competent to race.’

This year’s star attraction is Julian Webb from Yorkshire with his jet-powered dragster which is capable of speeds approaching 250mph in under six seconds.

Also racing will be the reigning UK supercharged outlaw champion Paul Watts, from the Isle of Wight, who will be driving his 1600 Hp 1957 Chevrolet, and Spencer Tidswell, from Yorkshire, who will be driving his 1941 Willys Coupe powered by a 9,800cc procharged Chevy V8.

Mark Flavell, from Teeside, will also be bringing his Pontiac Firebird Funny Car.

There will also be something for fans of two-wheelers with the UK’s and island’s quickest and fastest 1/4mile drag bikes tackling the Jurby track.

Two of the island’s fastest drag racers will provide visitors with stiff competition as Gary Leach from Kirk Michael rides his Kawasaki, and Paul Callow from Peel hopes to be fit enough to ride a new bike.

Paul had a major spill during TT at the Ramsey Sprint which was shown on the recent ‘TT Blues’ TV show.

Provisionally there are 10 classes for cars and 10 for bikes but this is subject to entrants.

Details on how to enter Drag Fest are on www.manxdragracing.com or email info@manxdragracing.com