Spending approved on three sheltered housing complexes

More than £120,000 has been approved for spending across the capital’s sheltered housing complexes.

The bulk of the money will be spent on general running costs, including maintenance for the lifts, cleaning, television licence fees, and boiler servicing.

This accounts for just over £98,000 of the full sum to be spent.

In addition to this, Waverley Court and Ballanard Court are to have CCTV installed at a cost of up to £8,300. The purpose is to deter anti-social behaviour and improve security. Similar systems are already installed at the Hazel Court sheltered housing complex and will be included in the new Willaston sheltered housing. However, the systems are not yet linked to the wider Douglas CCTV network, councillors were told.

A further £3,700 is to be spent on installing LED motion sensor corridor lighting at Ballanard Court. A similar system has already been put in place at Waverley Court and will be included in the Willaston complex.

An estimated maximum figure of £12,000 has also been set aside for decorating at Waverley Court. Councillors were told the sum was to address stains and marks in the communal corridor areas of the complex. Most areas were in good order, but areas that see heavy traffic, such as stairwells, were showing signs of wear and tear.