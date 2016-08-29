The Ramsey Sprint will take place on Thursday, September 1, from 10am until 5pm, on Ramsey Promenade beside Mooragh Park.

It is a drag sprint event over 1/8th mile strip which has been running for nearly 40 years and is organised by Straightliners.

The event gives non-professional bikers the chance to race alongside professional racers.

There will be classes for all types of bikes, from 50cc right up to ‘fire breathing’ drag bikes.

People can just turn up and enter on the day. Admission to the event is free for spectators.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Sprint nearly in its 40th year Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...