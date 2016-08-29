Sprint nearly in its 40th year

The Ramsey Sprint will take place on Thursday, September 1, from 10am until 5pm, on Ramsey Promenade beside Mooragh Park.
It is a drag sprint event over 1/8th mile strip which has been running for nearly 40 years and is organised by Straightliners.
The event gives non-professional bikers the chance to race alongside professional racers.
There will be classes for all types of bikes, from 50cc right up to ‘fire breathing’ drag bikes.
People can just turn up and enter on the day. Admission to the event is free for spectators.
