State of council house ‘a disgrace’

Councillors have raised concern at a meeting over the state of some council properties when they are offered to tenants.

Councillor Colin Cain expressed concern about the state of some of the renovated Willaston houses when they were returned to tenants.

Major work is being done in stages to the houses on the estate that involves removing and rebuilding the outer walls and replacing doors, windows, roofs and kitchens. The work aims to address a damp problem that has blighted many for years.

‘I’m concerned about the state people are finding their original properties in when they return home,’ he said.

Currently the council has a number of empty houses which tenants are being moved into on a temporary basis while the work is being done at their normal address.

Councillor Cain cited a house on Willaston Crescent which had been returned to the tenant with a catalogue of faults, he said.

These included, a back door that would not shut properly, problems with plaster in the bedrooms, damp in the chimney breast, concrete deposits left on the front steps.

‘This is just one property and I know of several others,’ he said.

‘This is unacceptable and I would like it to be looked into to find out why they are in such a state when people move back.’

Council leader David Christian said he was concerned some vacant properties were being offered to new tenants despite being almost uninhabitable. In one instance, he said a tenant had been offered such a property and told she would forfeit 10 eligibility points if she refused it.

‘I visited this house and it was a disgrace, stinking of cats,’ he said.

‘The proposed tenant was told ‘‘accept by Friday or lose 10 points’’. Why was this not picked up in inspection? Something is not working.’

In fact, he said the council’s budget for doing repairs had been cut over the past five years.

Housing committee chairman Claire Wells said this was a one-off that had slipped through the net and the housing waiting list had reduced significantly recently. She said a new vacant properties officer had been appointed at the end of last year to inspect properties before reletting.

She promised to follow up any concerns over the condition of refurbished properties in Willaston. She said the problems there were not huge and in most instances were being dealt with by the original contractor.

In general terms, she said the budget allowed for £250 in maintenance to be spent on each council house, but if one became vacant it could easily need £2,000 worth of work before it could be relet to a tenant.