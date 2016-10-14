Steam Packet freezes foot passenger fares

The sale of Steam Packet tickets for 2017 begins today (Friday).

Foot passenger prices are to stay the same price, starting from £18, with children costing £9. Infants under the age of four will continue to go free.

But the fares for people travelling with a vehicle are likely to be different depending on the deals available.

A Steam Packet press release does not give an overall average figure for car/motorbike fares compared with this year. iomtoday asked for clarification but this has not been received.

The company has warned there will be limited availability on TT sailings in 2017, with offers for island residents who want to leave the island during the TT.

Visitors are now also able to book for the 2017 Isle of Man Festival of Motorcycling.

Steam Packet boss Mark Woodward said: ‘We are pleased to be confirming our schedules and opening bookings now as we know people like to start planning holidays as early as possible.

‘More than 900,000 offer seats are available during 2017, ensuring there are plenty of opportunities to secure our lowest prices, especially for those who book early.

‘We have tried to make sure we have offers for island residents wanting to get away, as well as making the Isle of Man an attractive destination for visitors.’

Returning for 2017 is the student foot passenger offer, which gives people studying in the UK the flexibility of not paying amendment fees if their travel plans change, and they also avoid weekend supplements.