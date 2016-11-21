Steam Packet sailings cancelled due to windy weather

The Steam Packet has cancelled this morning’s 8.45am sailing from Douglas to Heysham and its 2.15pm return.

The decision has been made due to the rapid deterioration in the forecasted adverse weather.

Passengers should contact the company’s reservations team on 01624 661661 to make alternative arrangements.

Based on the current forecast, tonight’s sailings at 7.45pm and the 2.15am sailing are likely to be cancelled or disrupted.

The company will give more details at 5pm.

Many people woke up this morning to find frost on cars and pavements.

The weather forecast from the Met Office:

A clear and cold start with some frost and the risk of icy patches in places.

Much of today will stay dry, but becoming cloudier after a fairly bright morning as the northeast winds increase fresh or strong.

Then rain, heavy at times, will arrive during this evening as strong north-northeast winds reach gale force in exposed areas.

Maximum temperature 7 Celsius again.

Very wet and windy tonight, often heavy rain with sleet on the hills.

Then during Tuesday morning the rain will become lighter and patchier to leave a mostly dry afternoon, with strong northerly winds slowly decreasing.

Mostly fine for Wednesday to Friday, with lighter winds and temperatures up to 8 or 9 Celsius at best.