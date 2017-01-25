Step forward in bid to reform Isle of Man’s abortion law

MHKs have voted to embark on the first steps towards reform of the island’s abortion law.

Ramsey MHK Dr Alex Allinson was given leave to introduce a private members’ bill on what is likely to be one of the most controversial topics to be dealt with by the new administration.

Only three MHKs – Kate Beecroft, Chris Robertshaw and Ray Harmer – voted against.

To read more on the debate, see tomorrow’s Manx Independent.