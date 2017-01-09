STEP programme all set to nurture home-grown talent

Island undergraduates are being invited to apply to the 2017 Step programme.

The programme offers local students in their penultimate year of course in the island or the UK the opportunity to complete an eight week project within businesses, government departments and organisations including the third sector in the Isle of Man.

Sponsored by Standard Bank (Isle of Man) Limited, the 2016 STEP Programme saw 29 students complete a range of projects across a number of sectors including creative, manufacturing, marketing and quality assurance.

Economic Development Minister Laurence Skelly said: ‘The STEP Programme has offered many students invaluable experience over the last decade.

‘Nurturing the island’s home grown talent with schemes such as this is hugely important for encouraging the local workforce of the future to develop their skillset.

‘Support from Isle of Man based businesses has enabled these undergraduates to gain relevant and essential experience, preparing them for full time employment within the workplace on graduating.’

At the end of the eight week projects, all STEP students are invited to showcase their results and findings with awards presented to the ‘Most Enterprising Student’, and also for the best presentation on the day.

The 2016 Award for Most Enterprising Student went to Niamh Matthews, whose project explored the provenance, marketing and branding of Manx produce. Applications for the STEP Programme close on Friday March 17. Contact stepscheme.ded@gov.im or call 682383.