Still no charge for using Douglas library – but not for long

Out-of-town book borrowers can enjoy free membership of Douglas’s library for just three more months, councillors have decided.

The borough’s main library moved from Victoria Street to new premises on Duke Street 11 months ago and borrowers from outside Douglas were allowed one year’s free membership as a promotional offer for the library and to encourage visitors to come to the capital.

The council’s executive committee members considered whether the offer should end, as scheduled in January, be extended by three months to the end of the financial year in March, or be adopted on a permanent basis.

Councillor Ritchie McNicholl told a recent council meeting he felt offering free membership sent out the wrong message when the library was subsidised to a significant degree by Douglas rates payers (who automatically have free use of the library).

‘Non-Douglas rates payers should not have that consideration and I don’t think a free service encourages people to shop in the town centre,’ he said.

‘People will jump on the bus perhaps using a pass, come in then go home again.

‘If an extra 2,000 people paid £20, for example, to use the library for a year, we could use that money to improve facilities and buy more books. We said it would run for a year and the 12 months are now up.’

Councillor Stephen Pitts thought the offer should be extended with the financial year, to end in March

‘Maybe we should have made it a 15-month offer from the outset, then anyone outside Douglas should pay.’

Councillor Ian Clague suggested checking the Town Centre Management’s footfall monitoring system to see if there was any increase during the library offer.

Council Leader David Christian said the library cost £519,000 per year to run and while the offer had been a good way of getting people through the door, he did not support it continuing ‘for ever and a day’. He said moving the library had saved the council around £200,000 in rent and staffing costs as well as filling a space that had remained empty for around three years.

He said 800 of the 2,000 new library members were from out of town, possibly coming into Douglas to work and finding it hard to reach another library elsewhere.

‘But there does need to be a charge when Douglas rates payers are supporting it to the tune of half a million pounds,’ he said, adding: ‘Particularly in a climate where other facilities are being looked at.’

He added the recent Douglas market had seen an increase in footfall of 51 per cent on Saturday and 42 per cent on Sunday, compared with the equivalent weekend a year ago, town centre footfall generally had increased and few shops lay empty now.