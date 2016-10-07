Still time to register your dog for Toto auditions on Sunday

Does your dog have what it takes to play Toto in this year’s Christmas production of The Wizard of Oz?

There is still time to register your pet for auditions, which will take place on Sunday (October 9) from 10am to midday at the Manx Operatic Halls on Finch Road, Douglas.

JT Productions is on the hunt for two small, well-behaved dogs to take on the role of Dorothy’s prefect partner in the panto this December.

James Turpin, of JT Productions, said: ‘We are looking for two small, showbiz friendly dogs to take part in our panto this Christmas at the Gaiety Theatre.

‘They must be able to bond with Dorothy and our cast members.

‘We have Anova Dog Training assisting with the auditions and training.’

For more information and to register for auditions email thewiz2016@yahoo.co.uk

The Wizard of Oz performances will take place from December 16 to 31, excluding December 19 and 25, and there will be both evening and matinee shows.

Written by Anthony Williams and David Barrett, the pantomime follows the story of Dorothy and Toto as they make new friends and navigate their way through the magical world of Oz to find the Wizard in the hope of fulfilling their dreams.

Tickets for the show are now on sale. Call the Villa Gaiety box office on 600555 or visit www.villagaiety.com to purchase tickets.