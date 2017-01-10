Stormy weather likely to disrupt Steam Packet sailings

The Steam Packet Company is warning passengers that stormy weather is likely to affect sailings tomorrow (Wednesday) and Thursday.

A decision on tomorrow’s 8.45am service to Heysham will be made at 7am, which will in turn affect the return trip due to depart the Lancashire port at 2.15pm.

An announcement on tomorrow evening’s 7.45pm service from Douglas to Heysham will be made at 5pm, and this will have an impact on whether the return overnight sailing can be made.

For the latest information, visit the Steam Packet website’s latest sailings page: https://www.steam-packet.com/LatestSailings?__SPCoWinID=0732e6fc-7567-4a26-b311-2155ec8f96b8