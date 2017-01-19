Street artist brings a new girl to town

Street artist James Duggan has begun work on a second larger-than-life mural in the centre of Douglas.

The painter, who is known for creating huge, vivid portraits has adorned the walls of Guttery Gable, the lane between Market Street and Strand Street with a ten foot rendition of a girl’s face.

Painting murals on bare walls, and creating points of interest in areas where people frequent is something that appeals to James, and he said he has had his eye on the back lane for a while.

‘I’d seen the ‘Idiom’ mural, by Sholto and Hugo Brown, which was painted here a couple of years ago, and I really wanted to do something similar, said James. ‘Charles Turner, the owner of the wall, has been super supportive with this. He offered me the wall space for nothing.

‘I like the fact that this lane is a little dark cut-though to town,’ he said. ‘People might consider it as a destination or a meeting place.’

‘It’s a portrait of a friend, a girl called Shauna,’ he said. ‘She came over to the island over Christmas and I asked to photograph and paint her.

‘ I like the fact that Shauna is just a regular person,’ he said. ‘People ask why I’ve chosen her to paint like this, and I just think it’s better that it is someone you might just see down the street, rather than assuming that you have to be famous to be painted.’

The painting was sponsored by the Isle of Man Arts Council