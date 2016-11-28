Street light designs being considered

Final designs for new street lights on Douglas seafront are soon to be decided.

New LED lighting is being installed as part of the promenade regeneration scheme.

Councillors were told advice had been taken from a specialist lighting design and manufacturing company.

This had warned against using a single dark colour as it could cause the landscape to look cluttered.

Instead, the proposal is for the new lamp posts to be blue on the lower sections and silver on the upper ones.

Councillors were told the original cost of the scheme remained unchanged.

A three-year programme costing up to £350,000 will convert the capital’s 4,300 street lamps to LED operation, and they’ will be operated by a central control.